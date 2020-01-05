CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Trading Down 4.7%

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.99), approximately 58,644 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 173,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.50 ($2.08).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.27.

About CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

