Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.96

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.96 and traded as high as $121.18. Celanese shares last traded at $120.12, with a volume of 33,172 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

