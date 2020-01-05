Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.80 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

