CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.74 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

