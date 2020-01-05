Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Down 5.9%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 898,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,149,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a market cap of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

