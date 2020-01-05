Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

CERS stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $596.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Cerus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cerus by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

