Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.92, 76,716,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 64,164,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 28,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

