Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.62. Chewy shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 2,204,700 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $253,958.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,450.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,197 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,564.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $165,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,010,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,516,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,101,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

