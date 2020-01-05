Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $28.89 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00190245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.01485726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.