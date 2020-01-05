Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.24, 517,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 430,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at $195,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,891.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chimerix by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.