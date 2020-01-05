Chimpion Trading Up 63.4% This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $221,630.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

