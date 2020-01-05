China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,845,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,817 shares.The stock last traded at $0.27 and had previously closed at $0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

