Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Up 13.6%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) shares shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34, 354,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 229,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

