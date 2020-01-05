Chronologic Trading 4% Lower This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $111,889.00 and $182.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,819 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

