Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLNE. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.56 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

