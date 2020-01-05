Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE:NET opened at $17.17 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,419,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

