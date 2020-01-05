Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

CLVS opened at $9.91 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,881 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

