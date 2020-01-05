CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.42. CNX Resources shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 2,346,500 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,203 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 562.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,072,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 910,448 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

