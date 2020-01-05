Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,950,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,454,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,971,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,396,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.