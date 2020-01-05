Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Cogeco from C$99.50 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco stock opened at C$104.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$57.73 and a 12-month high of C$107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.70.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$610.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.