ColossusXT Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $401.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,761,703,715 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,661,888 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

