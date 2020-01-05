Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of COLB opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,090,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $8,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

