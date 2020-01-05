Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:CXP opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 12.17%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 313.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 625,346 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.