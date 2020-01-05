COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) vs. Airgain (OTCMKTS:AIRG) Financial Contrast

COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of COMARCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for COMARCO and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 2 2 0 2.50

Airgain has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than COMARCO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMARCO and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A Airgain $60.63 million 1.67 -$2.58 million ($0.27) -38.59

COMARCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Profitability

This table compares COMARCO and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMARCO N/A N/A N/A Airgain 3.61% 4.59% 3.95%

Volatility & Risk

COMARCO has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats COMARCO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMARCO

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

