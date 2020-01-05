Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Shares Up 1.7%

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMLEF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

