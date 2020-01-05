Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

