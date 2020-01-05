Concepta (LON:CPT) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), approximately 100,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 114,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.06.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

