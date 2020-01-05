ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Up to $65.46

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.88, but opened at $65.46. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 6,332,989 shares traded.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

