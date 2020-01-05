Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $73,466.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.05915883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.