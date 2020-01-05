Contrasting BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) & Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $113.06 million 2.00 $16.76 million $1.01 13.56 Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.21 $8.14 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BCB Bancorp pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BCB Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.41%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 16.17% 10.84% 0.76% Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

