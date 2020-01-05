Contrasting Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Tilray -97.39% -40.30% -14.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilray $43.13 million 37.31 -$67.72 million ($0.82) -19.52

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Happiness Biotech Group and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tilray 3 11 4 0 2.06

Tilray has a consensus price target of $42.72, suggesting a potential upside of 166.85%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray beats Happiness Biotech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

