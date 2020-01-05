Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) to announce sales of $710.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.10 million and the highest is $726.10 million. Cooper-Standard posted sales of $871.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPS shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 211,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $570.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

