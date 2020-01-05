Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $666.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $663.36 million to $672.00 million. Copa posted sales of $656.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Copa by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,738,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after purchasing an additional 321,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 208,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.72. 554,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,956. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

