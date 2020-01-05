CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given $7.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.55. 401,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

