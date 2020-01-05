Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

