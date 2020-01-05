Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

