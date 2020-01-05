Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, UEX, CPDAX and HitBTC. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $12,684.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cosmo Coin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain.

Cosmo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, CPDAX, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

