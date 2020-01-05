Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

