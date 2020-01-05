CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $103,168.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00036397 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00661395 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000163 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000987 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

