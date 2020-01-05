Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $435.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.18 and its 200 day moving average is $458.17. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

