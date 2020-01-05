Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Shares Up 7.1%

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.55, 11,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 9,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 6.54%.

About Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

