Critical Analysis: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and TearLab (NASDAQ:TEAR)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TearLab and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 114.58%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than TearLab.

Volatility & Risk

TearLab has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -20.63% N/A -30.88% Sensus Healthcare -9.83% -9.78% -7.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $25.00 million 0.02 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 2.29 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -26.21

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats TearLab on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

