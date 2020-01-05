Critical Survey: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus Kinsale Capital Group (OTCMKTS:KNSL)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tokio Marine pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Kinsale Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.79 $2.47 billion $3.87 14.41 Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 10.45 $33.79 million $1.79 58.49

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tokio Marine and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $102.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38% Kinsale Capital Group 17.83% 15.68% 5.51%

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Tokio Marine on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

