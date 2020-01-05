Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.36. Cronos Group shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 7,834,820 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,024 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,437,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 4,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 783,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 553,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

