Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 145,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,655. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $276,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.