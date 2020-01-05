CryCash 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,197.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryCash has a total market cap of $288,527.00 and $9,197.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

