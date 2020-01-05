CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $6,921.00 and $7.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.01498328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

