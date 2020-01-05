Cryptoindex.com 100 One Day Volume Reaches $83,521.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007223 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and approximately $83,521.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.59 or 0.05938063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

