CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGS. ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.