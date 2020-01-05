CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.63 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

